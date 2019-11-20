|
|
Joan M. Feehery
1927-2019
Joan Feehery, age 91 passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, November 16, 2019. Joan was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 62 years, Leo Thomas "Tom" Feehery and her daughter Margaret (Peggy) Shoemate. Joan is survived by nine of her ten children, L. Thomas "Tom", Paul, Peter, Mary Hablieb, Michael, Matthew, Timothy, Virginia "Ginger" Shunka, and Dorothy; 22 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Earthman Funeral Home 8303 Katy Fwy, Houston with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church, 7809 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston, Texas with a reception at the church hall directly after.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019