Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church
7809 Shadyvilla Lane
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Feehery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Feehery


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Feehery Obituary
Joan M. Feehery
1927-2019
Joan Feehery, age 91 passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, November 16, 2019. Joan was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 62 years, Leo Thomas "Tom" Feehery and her daughter Margaret (Peggy) Shoemate. Joan is survived by nine of her ten children, L. Thomas "Tom", Paul, Peter, Mary Hablieb, Michael, Matthew, Timothy, Virginia "Ginger" Shunka, and Dorothy; 22 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Earthman Funeral Home 8303 Katy Fwy, Houston with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church, 7809 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston, Texas with a reception at the church hall directly after.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -