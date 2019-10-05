|
Joan Platter Gavin
1952-2019
Joan Platter Gavin, age 67 of Katy, TX passed peacefully on October 2, 2019 with her loving husband and daughters at her side.
Joan was born in Lawton, OK on August 31, 1952. Joan graduated from Lamar High School in 1970. She went on to work with United Savings & Loan as a teller. Her leadership and financial skills were exceptional and earned her the position of bank manager for many years to follow.
Right after graduation she fell in love with the man of her dreams. Her husband's first words when he saw her were "I'm going to marry that woman!" He did! December 19, 1970 was the day that Joan and Skip tied the knot into an everlasting and eternal bind with God and each other. She then became an amazing homemaker and incredible role model for what a great woman and mother truly is.
Joan is preceded in death by her father Herbert Lingo Platter Jr., her mother Patricia Rodolf Platter, and her brother Alan Platter.
Joan is survived by her husband of 48 years Horace Skip Gavin, her daughter Patricia Anne Eddaih and husband Taha Eddaih, her daughter Frances Lynne Shaw and husband James Aubrey Shaw, and grandchildren Hunter, Brett, Tiffany, Ayden, and Emmalyn, her brother Brian Platter, and countless number of nieces and nephews, and her Yorkie Precious.
Joan had a huge passion for playing the piano, shopping, fashion, painting and collecting artwork, interior design, Build-A-Bear collecting, the outdoors, and spending time with the family.
Joan was the rock of the family. There is a void that will never be filled. We remember her as a child of God, for Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God (Matthew 5:8).
There will be a celebration of life at St. Martin's Episcopal Church October 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Reception to follow.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019