Joan Elizabeth Hixon

1964-2019

Joan Elizabeth Hixon, age 54, passed away from complications of a heart attack on April 6, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born in Houston, Texas on December 29, 1964 to Ralph and Jane Maple and lived in the greater Houston area all her life. She married Richard Hixon in February 4, 1995 and has been an active parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Community since 1998. She was a loving and devoted wife, CEO of the home, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, godmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather Charles King Hadley, stepmother Leota Maple, brother Gregory Maple, and nephew Michael Paul Saunders, Jr. In addition to her husband Richard and parents Ralph and Jane, Joan is survived by her four children Andrew (Chaillie) Lewis, Jack Hixon, Helen Hixon, and Hazel Hixon, her siblings and in-laws Lee Ann (Doylton) Davis, Karen (Juan) Perez, Stewart Hadley, Christina (George) Ferguson, Laura Maple, Nancy Jean Hixon, and Edward (Nancy) Hixon, and her two grandsons Fletcher Lewis and Bennett Lewis. She is also remembered by her nieces Megan (Rob) Ferris, Elizabeth Paige (Aaron) Avrakotos, Jane Saunders, Sophie Ferguson, Serena Ferguson, Rachel Hixon, and nephews Aidan Fidone, Caleb Fidone, Caleb Cools, and Carter Cools.

Joan's family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all who supported them through her decline. Your prayers, friendship, and gift of presence have helped more than words can convey.

Those wishing to celebrate Joan's life are invited to visit with the family beginning at 6 pm Thursday, April 11, at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, TX 77070 in the Saint Andrew's Center. The Rosary will begin at 6:30 pm followed by a 7 pm Vigil Service. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, April 12, in the Prince of Peace main worship space followed by a simple reception in the parish community center. Please wear bright colors to all services in celebration of Joan's life and the enthusiasm she brought to her time here on earth. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019