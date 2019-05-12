Joan Mary Jenkins

1928-2019

Joan Mary Jenkins died April 18, 2019, in Tyler, Texas, at the age of 90. She was born May 24, 1928, to Henry William Hayter and Mabel Hatch Hayter in Bedhampton, England. After graduating from college, she taught math and English from 1949-1955 at St. Anne's Convent Grammar School in Southampton, England. She married Morris V. Jenkins in 1952 and in 1956 they emigrated to Canada and later to the United States in 1959. They lived in El Lago, Texas where Joan was a homemaker and volunteer for neighborhood civic organizations. She earned a masters degree from the University of Houston, Clear Lake and worked as a programmer for McDonnell Douglas from 1974 until retiring in 1984. After retiring she and Morris resided in Friendswood, Texas, San Diego, California, Lago Vista, Texas, Plano and Dallas. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother John Hayter, and her husband of 63 years. Joan is survived by her daughter Kay Vivienne Jenkins (husband Dennis Minor) of Tyler, Texas, her son Robert Neil Jenkins (wife Denise) of Dallas, Texas, five grandchildren Sherry Maguire, Elizabeth Sifuentez, Graham Jenkins, James Jenkins, and Sarah Jenkins, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held May 18, 2019, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3232 Jan Ave., Tyler Texas.