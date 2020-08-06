Joan Marie MANN

1954-2020

Joan Marie MANN of Houston passed away at the age of 66 on July 23, 2020. Joan was born on March 9, 1954 to Kenneth W. PEARCE and Jean (Yearick) PEARCE. She grew up in Cheektowaga, NY with her oldest brother Bill, older brother Ken and older sister Janeen.

Joan moved to Houston Texas with her husband of 44 years David in 1978. She has one son Tyler of Austin Texas. Joan will always be remembered as a cheerful, humorous person full of life and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is remembered as a person with an amazing inner strength and spirit.

No funeral or memorial service is planned per her request.



