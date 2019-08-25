Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ryba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ryba


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Ryba Obituary
Joan C. Ryba
1934-2019
Joan C. Ryba passed away on August 2, 2019. Joan and her identical twin sister Jane (dec. 2001) were born to Hazel and Frank Ryba on September 2, 1934. Joan was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Rice University, where she also was a cheerleader. After graduation, Joan was one of the original Texas Copa Girls at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joan lived a life full of adventure, learning, and laughter. In 2002, she married the love of her life William Donald ("Don") Gillis, whom she knew from their days at Rice. Don died on July 25, 2019, and Joan followed him into heaven only eight days later. Joan is survived by her adopted family Eileen and Richard Wilson and Don's children Donny Gillis and Gaylynn (Tom) Wheat. An enormous thank you to the people at Colonial Oaks for their compassion and concern for Joan and Don over the years. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3816 Bellaire Blvd. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.