Joan C. Ryba
1934-2019
Joan C. Ryba passed away on August 2, 2019. Joan and her identical twin sister Jane (dec. 2001) were born to Hazel and Frank Ryba on September 2, 1934. Joan was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Rice University, where she also was a cheerleader. After graduation, Joan was one of the original Texas Copa Girls at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joan lived a life full of adventure, learning, and laughter. In 2002, she married the love of her life William Donald ("Don") Gillis, whom she knew from their days at Rice. Don died on July 25, 2019, and Joan followed him into heaven only eight days later. Joan is survived by her adopted family Eileen and Richard Wilson and Don's children Donny Gillis and Gaylynn (Tom) Wheat. An enormous thank you to the people at Colonial Oaks for their compassion and concern for Joan and Don over the years. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3816 Bellaire Blvd. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019