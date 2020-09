Joan Frances (Lowy) Schweigert

1928-2020

Having lived a very full life, and being at peace, Joan Schweigert returned unto her heavenly Father on September 15, 2020, in Webster, Texas. Predeceased by her mother Charlotte A. Scott, her father (Samuel) Joseph F. Lowy, and her sister Virginia A. Rogers, Joan is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



