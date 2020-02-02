|
|
Joan B. Stough
1932-2020
The angels and ancestors came for Joan B. Stough on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 6:25pm to guide her to the everlasting.
We want to thank Joan's personal care giver. She treated Joan with love and respect to the end.
Joan Stough was born on February 6, 1932 in Washington DC and was the only child of Bert and Mary Stough. Joan can be counted as a member of the "Greatest Generation".
Joan received a Masters Degree from the University of Colorado in 1957 and was a member of Sigma Xi.
Joan was a research scientist, geologist/paleontologist for Exxon Corp., whom she cheekily referred to as "mother Exxon". She was well respected by her colleagues. Joan lived in France for several years in the early 60's in the early part of her career and then relocated to Houston, Tx. where she resided until her death.
Joan was an exceptionally intelligent woman of high integrity and generosity a leader and a trail blazer. Joan identified with the fierce independence of cats and the feline spirit and provided a loving and unique home to many over the years.
We'll miss Joan in so many ways but especially her honest and most valued council and her wonderful unique sense of humor.
We say goodbye to our dearest friend who made such a difference in our lives.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020