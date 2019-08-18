Home

JoAnn House Obituary
JoAnn Jones House
1929-2019
JoAnn Jones House, 89, passed away August 10, 2019. She always saw the best in people and was known for her loving, kind, and generous nature. A fabulous baker, JoAnn would make hundreds of her famous bourbon cakes during the holidays to give to everyone she knew. JoAnn was a lifelong Houston resident and only left when Hurricane Harvey made her. She relocated to Castle Rock, CO and lived out her days with her daughter's family. JoAnn married the love of her life, Horace House, and for 41 years they shared a happy, full life. She was employed by Conoco in the 50's and 60's where she and Horace met in the company's bowling league. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling and spent part of every year in Fort Collins, CO. JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, Horace House, parents, Fern and James L. Jones; brother , James L. "Jack" Jones Jr.; and sister, Helen Mayor. She is survived by her daughter Amy House Shaw (Stephen); grandchildren; Allison Shaw and Adam Shaw; sister Nettie Doty; sister in law Janet McKie; nieces Julie Spitzer, Melissa Gelfand, Kathleen McKie and Linda Buckingham; and nephews Michael Mayor and David Doty. In lieu of flowers please send donations in JoAnn's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
A graveside service and interment will be held at the Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins, CO in October.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
