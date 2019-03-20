Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church Chapel
11612 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX
JoAnn Suthers


1935 - 2019
JoAnn Suthers Obituary
JoAnn Suthers
1935-2019
After a lengthy battle with breast cancer, JoAnn Ely Suthers passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born to Lena and Boyd Vick Ely on September 11, 1935 in Russellville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband, Brian R. Suthers. JoAnn is survived by daughter Vicki and husband John Albus, their son, Derek and wife Sarah and their sons, Ben and Ethan and their daughter Britt and husband Mike McCrary and their son Connor; daughter Kimberly Suthers and her son Robert; and daughter Susan and husband Scott Ayers and their children Christopher and Amy. She is also survived by her brother Larry Talley of Mesa, Arizona; and sister, Myrhl Watford of The Villages, Florida, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8pm at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas 77079. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Chapel at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77024 with a reception following in the Parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to METAvivor or the . Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave condolences for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
