Joanne Gafas


1947 - 2020
Joanne Gafas Obituary
Joanne Donnelly Gafas
1947-2020
Joanne Barbara Donnelly Gafas passed away unexpectedly at her home in Bradford, Vermont on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Joanne was born in Stony Point, New York to parents Gerald Bernard Donnelly and Barbara Rose (Miller) Donnelly. Joanne was their only child, born with a strong will and the heart of a rebel.
Joanne is lovingly remembered by her three children Gerald Bell (son), Jennifer Bell (daughter), and Mallory Gafas (daughter), as well as four grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Joanne worked as a real-estate investor, public servant, political activist, and homemaker. She was also a passionate supporter of animal rights, an outspoken feminist, and a devoted church member. Joanne enjoyed singing and dancing, physical fitness, playing scrabble, decorating with the color purple, and daily worship. She was never afraid to question authority, voice her opinion, or rebel against the norm. Above all, Joanne was known as a loving mother and a gracious friend.
Teleconference funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 11th at 2pm ET (1pm CT). Toll-free listen: 855-880-1246, ID: 819 026 897
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020
