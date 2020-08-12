Joanne T. Craig1922-2020On August 7, 2020 our beloved matriarch, Joanne T. Craig, traded her earthly garments for her celestial robes. Her dear husband, John, her precious daughter, Kay (Jennings) and a host of family members have been awaiting her heavenly arrival. In her 97 years, she lived a loving, creative and talented life: a wonderful wife, a doting mother, a prolific writer, an excellent cook, an accomplished organist, and a life-long member of First Methodist Church. We, her family, rejoice in having been so richly blessed by her love and guidance throughout our lives. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Cassaro and husband, Angelo; grandchildren, Allison Hunter and husband Tracey, John Angelo Cassaro, Mary Elizabeth Cassaro, Scott Jennings and Andrew Jennings; great-grandchildren, Jayde, Liam, Seth, Spencer and Ashley, and great-great grandchildren, Austyn, Colt and Oliver. She "loved their bonies!" A private burial will be held August 15 with immediate family members attending, and Rev. Ann Spears officiating. A joyful memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations in Joanne's memory may be made to the Houston Food Bank.