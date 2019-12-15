|
|
Joanne Chapman Ward
1933-2019
Joanne Chapman Ward went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on November 17, 2019. She was born on New Year' Day, January 1,1933, in Huntington, West Virginia. Joanne was the only child born to Margaret Updegraff Chapman and John Paul Chapman. She grew up in Huntington and later attended Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia. She re- turned to Huntington where she went on to graduate from Marshall University. After graduation Joanne met the love of her life, Milton David Ward, Jr., known as "Lefty" and they were married July 30, 1954.
Joanne and Lefty moved to Houston, Texas where they raised their three daughters. They were active members of St. Philip Presbyterian Church. Joanne was very in- volved with the girls activities, always teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and serving as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for each of her daughters' class- es. She later earned her teaching degree and became a Lower School teacher in HISD. She loved reading and helping children learn to read, which she continued to do during their retirement years in Port O'Connor, Texas assisting the teachers at the local school and volunteering to tutor students. Later, she and her friends in Port O'Connor, were instrumental in raising money to build a new Library and Learning Center for the community with literacy programs and learning opportunities for all ages.
Joanne and Lefty left a legacy of their love of nature and conservation to their children, grand children and great grands. Bird watching and traveling became a passion for Joanne and she went on many trips throughout North and South America.
Joanne is proceeded in death by her husband of 63 years, Milton D. Ward (Lefty), her parents, Margaret Updegraff Chapman and John Paul Chapman, her grandparents, Elizabeth Grace Mahoney and Waston Foresman Updegraff. She is survived by her three daughters, Clare Ward Smith and husband, George Morrison Smith (Scooter), Celeste Ward Noonan and her husband, David Craig Noonan and Carolyn Chapman Ward; her grandchildren, Jason Michael Noonan, Kristan Noonan Schilling and her husband, Michael Roger Schilling, Weston Edward Smith and his wife Abigail Wehner Smith and Christopher Ward Smith; her great grand children, Austin Michael Schilling and Ashlyn Jo Schilling and her cousins Peggy Price Tradnack and Betty Ann Price Straub of Atlanta, Georgia.
A private family memorial service to celebrate Joanne's life will be held Monday, December 23rd when family members are able to gather for the holidays. In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family gratefully suggests with that memorial contributions, in Joanne's honor, be directed to the National Audubon Society, CCA of Port O'Connor or Friends of the Port O'Connor Library.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019