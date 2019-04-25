Joddie Hejl

1936-2019

Joddie Hejl, a resident of Spring, Texas, died April 22, 2019. He was 82. Mr. Hejl was born in Rosenberg to Joe and Mary Hejl. He graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School and Sam Houston State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was employed by Contractor Metal Works for 40 years, where he did miscellaneous iron steel fabrication in numerous commercial buildings throughout Texas. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Hejl is survived by his wife of 58 ½ years, Nancy Dueitt Hejl, and daughter Kim Borron (Bob) and Amy Hammer (Mark) as well as grandsons Blake Borron and Jake Hammer; sister-in-law Teresa Hejl, and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Hejl. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball. Interment will follow at Budde Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to s Project; Budde Cemetery Association (P.O. Box 343, Spring, TX 77383) or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary