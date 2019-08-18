|
Jody Chapman Weaver
1924-2019
Jody Chapman was born on June 22, 1924, in the Heights area of Houston, Texas.
She attended Reagan High School where she was a member of the Reagan Red Coats Drill Team and then Mary Hardin- Baylor College, graduating in 1944.
Jody married J D Weaver, Jr. on June 14, 1946, and they were married for almost 50 years, raising a family in west Houston until his death in 1994.
Jody was very active in the Harris County Republican Party, the Houston Assembly of Delphian, the Junior League of Houston and later the Assistance League of Houston as well as a 50 -year member of the Tallowood Baptist Church Choir.
Additionally, she was a Charter Member of the church itself.
A very social person, Jody never met a stranger who remained such for very long.
In her later years, Jody worked for the Houston Texans as a Stadium Greeter and for the Houston Medical Center as a Guide.
She passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, in the Memory Care Unit of Reunion Court of The Woodlands, Texas.
She is survived by two (2) sons, Keith Weaver and wife Becky of The Woodlands Texas; Scott Weaver and wife Faith of Sherman, Texas.
She had six (6) grandchildren, James Weaver, Ellen Weaver, Mandy Hopkins and husband Ryan, Sheila Weaver and husband Bashar Abdullah, Allison Weaver and Philip Weaver as well as three (3) great grandchildren, Keegan & Cora Hopkins and Eliya Abdullah.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on August 24, 2019, at Tallowood Baptist Church.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Reunion Court of The Woodlands for their compassionate, loving care of Jody.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019