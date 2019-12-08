|
|
Joe Acker Laughlin
1938-2019
Joe Acker Laughlin, passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 1st of December 2019, at the age of 81.
Joe was born in Fort Worth on the 9th of October 1938, to Joe Grady Laughlin and Lillian Laughlin. When Joe was young, the family moved to New Orleans (where seven-year old Joe played clarinet for Mardi Gras!) then to Baytown, where he graduated from Lee High School and attended Lee College. Joe graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration. He joined the Marine Corps and was invited to enter the "Top Gun Program" but chose an Honorable Discharge to come home to get married -- to Jeane Cassem, his wife of 58 years.
Joe had a multifaceted career as an entrepreneur and business owner. He designed and built oil field equipment, urban infrastructure, and many industrial buildings. He also worked in real estate, was President of the Harris County Mud District 36 and was a member of the River Oaks Whitehall Business Breakfast Club and its Bible study group. Larry Thyssen was his business partner for over thirty years and like a son to him.
Joe was a licensed boat captain and private pilot. He took his family and friends on many adventures -- in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and across Texas. There were many good times, strong friendships, and family memories built at Coyote Creek (in east Texas), the L&J Ranch (in west Texas) and on the Salinas Ranch ("Rancho Ocio," to the hunters, in Abasolo, Mexico), Joe also looked forward to pheasant hunting in South Dakota, dove hunting in Argentina and to special time with Walter Johnson fishing in Costa Rica. He also was an avid tennis player. His tennis group -- Mike Garver, David Edgar, Robb Moses and Tom Carter -- played every Monday night for decades.
Joe's most important roles were as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and role model for young people. He had a strong and clear commitment to education, and supported and guided many people through their years of study. He also shared a strong work ethic and commitment to "giving back" to society. His grandchildren remember him as tough, kind and deeply loving: as Papa! He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and had deep faith in God.
The family is grateful to Joe's friends, Mike Garver, Robb Moses, and Larry Thyssen, who helped with Joe's care and supported the family throughout Joe's illness. Jeane also thanks Jim and MaryNell Boyd and Larry and Norma Jean Jones for their frequent visits, good company and many years of friendship. Olga and Gus Lee, Fedwa and Jaudet Israwi , Sallie and Dick Waheed, and Sondra and Larry Young have also been very dear friends. Shirley Flowers Jex and Carmen García are much appreciated for helping Jeane with daily care for Joe.
Joe is survived by his wife Jeane; and three daughters, Misty McKinley, Kim Fortun and her husband Mike, and Merida Carrabba and her husband Luke; eight grandchildren, Kora Fortun, Lena Fortun, Lauren McKinley, Conor McKinley, Cole Carrabba, Clara Carrabba, Bella Carrabba and Tessa Carrabba; and a great grandson, Walker McKinley. He is also survived by his sister, Gaye Ann Hutton and her children, Kendall and Michael Hutton.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from three until five o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 15th of December in the library and grand foyer of Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 16th of December, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane in Houston, where The Rev. Dr. Trey H. Little, Senior Pastor, and The Rev. Dr. Mike Fry, Parish Associate, are to officiate.
The family will gather for a private interment on Tuesday, the 17th of December, at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Star of Hope, 1811 Ruiz Street, Houston, Texas 77002 and Living Water, 4001 Greenbriar Dr. #200, Stafford, Texas, 77477.
Please visit Mr. Laughlin's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019