|
|
Joe Alvarez
1920-2019
Joe Alvarez passed on the morning of October 13, 2019 after 99 years of life. Born June 4, 1920, he lived a life deeply rooted in Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Annie Faye; his son Joe Alvarez, Jr.; his parents Dario and Maria Alvarez; and siblings Vidulina "Bando" Evans, Manuel "Chick", Domingo "Dommie", and Dolores Toler.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Susie Koza and husband Jerry; daughter-in-law Sandy Alvarez; grandchildren, Gerald Lynn (Kim) Koza, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Koza, Shauna (Travis) Vowell, Sharla (Nick) Jordan; his great-grandchildren, Nicole and Collin Koza, Jake and Elizabeth Koza, Axl, Abel and Aubri Vowell and Bowen Jordan.
Lovingly referred to as "Big Joe," he was full of life's wisdom and honest opinions. A veteran of World War II, Sergeant of the US Army Company B 820th Engineer Battalion. He retired from a long career with the Railroad at Houston Belt and Terminal.
The service honoring Joe's life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 19, at Niday Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery and reception to follow in Pearland. Many will miss his quick wit, candid nature and authenticity, but we take solace in the fact that he is now reunited with those he loved and missed so dearly.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019