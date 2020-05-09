Joe Beltran
1944 - 2020
Joe Beltran, Jr.
1944-2020
Joe Beltran, Jr. born on January 3, 1944, and passed away on May 6, 2020. His services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Visitation will be from 10:30-12:00pm, Chapel service and Military Honors to follow. Services are entrusted to Veterans Funeral Service, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038, (281) 272-9900.

Published in Houston Chronicle from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Services
10567 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 272-9900
