Joe Foster was an outstanding leader and role model for all of us who knew and worked for or under his leadership at Tenneco. He was an icon in the world of business and will be truly missed. God bless his family.
Jo Swinney-McLaughlin
Joe Bill Foster
1934-2020
Joe Bill Foster passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on Saturday, the 9th of May 2020. He was 85 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this weekend's Sunday edition of the Houston Chronicle.
A celebration of Joe's life is being considered and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, Sunday's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Mr. Foster's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.