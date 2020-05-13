Joe Bill Foster
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Bill Foster
1934-2020
Joe Bill Foster passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on Saturday, the 9th of May 2020. He was 85 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this weekend's Sunday edition of the Houston Chronicle.
A celebration of Joe's life is being considered and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, Sunday's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Mr. Foster's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Joe Foster was an outstanding leader and role model for all of us who knew and worked for or under his leadership at Tenneco. He was an icon in the world of business and will be truly missed. God bless his family.

Jo Swinney-McLaughlin
May 13, 2020
I came to know Joe Foster when I worked at Tenneco Energy in the 1980's and then later when I served on the board of directors at Houston Hospice with his wife Harriett. He was the consummate leader who inspired people to excel. A true icon in the energy business , his legacy will not be forgotten. I pray that God comforts all of his family, friends and associates during this time of loss.
George Gentry
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved