I came to know Joe Foster when I worked at Tenneco Energy in the 1980's and then later when I served on the board of directors at Houston Hospice with his wife Harriett. He was the consummate leader who inspired people to excel. A true icon in the energy business , his legacy will not be forgotten. I pray that God comforts all of his family, friends and associates during this time of loss.

George Gentry

Coworker