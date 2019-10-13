|
Joe Bontke
1957-2019
Joe Edward Bontke, known lovingly as Pop to his grandchildren, and Santa every Christmas, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of October 9, 2019.
Joe was a beloved member of his community and lived a life passionately dedicated to his family. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 24, 1957 to Edward and Mary Brennan Bontke. He earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy at St. Alphonsus College in Suffield, Connecticut before he earned a master of religious education at Mount St. Alphonsus in Esopus, New York. While attending the seminary studying to become a priest for twelve years, Joe met Joyce. Joe decided not to pursue the priesthood, and instead, married his high school sweetheart.
After giving birth to their daughter Jillian and son Jordan, Joe and Joyce joined his sister, Cathy, and brother-in-law, Bob McDonald, in moving to Houston. There, Joe worked as an accessibility consultant with Bob, and Joyce gave birth to their daughter Jacqui.
Joe was a lifelong champion of equal rights for the disabled, working extensively as an advocate for promoting the Americans with Disabilities Act. In 2002, Joe became the outreach coordinator and ombudsman for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a position where he fought for equal pay for women, immigrant rights, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, race equity, LGBTQ rights, and civility for all. Joe was a civil rights advocate and gifted public speaker. He traveled around Texas and the United States educating employers and human resource professionals on protecting equal rights in the workplace. Joe's catchphrase, amongst others, was "I'm from the government, I'm here to help."
Joe's dedication and work ethic were also displayed through his faith, and his belief in service, like St. Alphonsus himself. Joe and his friend Sandy Embesi created His Disciples Cooking Ministry in Houston, Texas, through which they fed the homeless and disadvantaged over countless Saturdays in downtown Houston and other areas across the country.
After becoming an empty nester, Joe was drawn to another calling, serving as Santa for the Jersey Village Fire Department. That role grew so extensively that Joe visited the Governor's Mansion, Texas School for the Deaf, the Rosedale School in Austin and many other schools and families in his role as Santa. Every year, Joe's calendar filled quickly with Santa engagements, and he truly loved and drew joy from bringing others some Christmas cheer. The red suit was his way of enjoying equal parts personal fulfillment and selfless joy, and when he gave professional lectures, he often challenged his audience to go out and find their own "red suit."
Till the end, Joe always found solace and joy with his family, whether it be in their hill country cabin in Marble Falls, or the beaches of Cape Cod that they returned to for the past several years. He also basked in the love and admiration of his grandchildren, who loved telling their friends that their grandpa was Santa Pop.
Joe will be dearly missed, and is preceded in death by his father, Edward Bontke, and sister, Catherine Bontke, M.D. He is survived by his wife Joyce Smith Bontke, mother Mary Brennan Bontke, brother-in-law Bob McDonald, daughters Jillian Smith Bontke and Jacqui Fay Bontke, son Jordan Brennan Bontke, daughter-in-law Ashley Bontke, son-in-law Zach Bowman, and his grandchildren Catherine Mary and Charlie Joseph Bowman.
Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10 AM followed by a service at 11AM to honor Joe Bontke's life at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to His Disciples Cooking Ministry at cookingministry.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019