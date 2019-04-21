Joe S. Campise, Jr.

1938-2019

Joe S. Campise, Jr. was born August 17, 1938 to a farming family in the Brazos River Bottom. He was raised in Bryan, Texas where he attended Stephen F. Austin High School.

He was a student athlete at Sam Houston State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1962. Joe played in the NAIA College World Series in 1960, making the All-Tournament Team. After a professional career with the San Francisco Giants organization, he became a scout for Major League Baseball. He scouted for three World Series teams, including the 1977 Cincinnati Reds, 1995 Atlanta Braves and 1997 Florida Marlins. He retired in 2000 and was inducted into the 2007 Texas Scouts Association Hall of Fame.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joe S. Campise, his mother, Frances Ferreri Campise and his brother, James W. Campise, all of Bryan.

He is survived by his brother, Sam J. Campise, of Bryan, niece Kelli de la Torre of Houston, nephew David Campise of Taylor and a great niece and nephews.

The family will receive friends starting at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, April 23rd at Memorial Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 10:00, with Reverend Monsignor John A. McCaffrey officiating. Interment will follow at the Aggie Field of Honor.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Twin City Mission at www.twincitymission.org

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.memorialfuneralchaelbryan.com Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary