American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:15 AM
the Houston National Cemetery

Joe Chavez


1948 - 2020
Joe Chavez Obituary
Joe R. Chavez
1948-2020
Joe R. Chavez, 71, passed away March 3, 2020.
He was born in Houston, Texas on December 18, 1948. Joe Chavez served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 - 1970.
He was married to Judy A. Chavez for 22 years.
He was survived by his wife, children, and his grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00 am, March 11, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home. The committal service will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at 11:15 am, March 11, 2020, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
