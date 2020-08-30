Joe Dean Passmore

1938-2020

Joe Dean Passmore was promoted to his heavenly home on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his family via virtual technology. He was born in Capps, Arkansas on New Year's Day 1938, to parents Manuel Page Passmore and Edna Oris Smith Passmore. Joe's growing up years were spent living throughout the United States and Montreal, Canada.

Joe graduated from Leon Godchaux High School in La Place, Louisiana, attended Louisiana State University, Odessa College, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and a Master of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He always expressed gratitude for his cosmopolitan education and the many friends he made along the way.

Joe's career in human resources began at Southwestern Bell Telephone in Dallas, and later North American Aviation, Tulsa, Oklahoma during the Apollo Man on the Moon Project. A move to California began his career with Fluor Corporation in the Los Angeles Corporate Office and then a transfer to Fluor Houston Division as Administrator of Management Development and Training, Director of Community and Employee Relations, and Manager of Employee Relations. Joe was named a Life Member with the Houston Chamber of Commerce, active with Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and Sugar Land Rotary, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow designation with Greenspoint Rotary, and an active member with Toastmasters/Wordcrafters for fifty-four years. Joe moved to Imperial Sugar as Manager of Employee Relations and later became Manager of Human Resources for F.B. Dunn and Associates. Following a partial-retirement, he became President and Owner of J.D. Passmore Associates serving as an Entertainment Agent with Woolery Productions. He served on the boards of Friends of the Library Missouri City and Fellowship of Praise, as well as playing guitar with the Worship Team.

Joe married the love of his life, Carolyn Joy Porter, on January 4, 1969, in San Jose, California. Joe Dean and Carolyn had two daughters, Deanna Joy and Joelyn Page. As a devout Christian family man, he lived a principled-life based on a love for God and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a talented singer, musician, and songwriter. Joe and Carolyn were blessed with amazing years of traveling to all 50 states, visiting 42 countries, and making friends from all walks of life.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Edna Passmore, sister Katherine Hobbs Mitchell, and brother Jerry Passmore. Joe Dean is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Porter Passmore of Missouri City, Texas, his daughter and her husband, Deanna and AJ Dickson of Rosenberg, Texas, his daughter and her husband, Joelyn and Jason Zamarron of Needville, Texas, and three granddaughters, Chloe Zamarron, Clarissa and Danielle Dickson.

Joe Dean was laid to rest at Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, Arkansas on Friday, August 7, 2020. Services were provided by Holt Memorial Chapel and officiated by Reverend David Kent. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all who have shown love during this time, and as Joe would say, "Friends are a Treasure."



