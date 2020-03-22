Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Houston
2901 West Loop South Suite 102
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 533-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Draughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Draughn


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Draughn Obituary
Joe L. Draughn
1937-2020
Joe L. Draughn, a highly respected attorney and former appellate court judge, passed away on March 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Joe's remarkable life and career will be memorialized in a more complete obituary and celebration of life to be scheduled when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Until then, please keep Joe and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Memorial contributions may be made to Houston Volunteer Lawyers at https://www.makejusticehappen.org/node/12/donate or call 713-228-0735.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -