Joe L. Draughn
1937-2020
Joe L. Draughn, a highly respected attorney and former appellate court judge, passed away on March 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Joe's remarkable life and career will be memorialized in a more complete obituary and celebration of life to be scheduled when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Until then, please keep Joe and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Memorial contributions may be made to Houston Volunteer Lawyers at https://www.makejusticehappen.org/node/12/donate or call 713-228-0735.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020