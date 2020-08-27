Joe "Chaco" Elias Ramirez Sr.
1931-2020
JOE "CHACO" ELIAS RAMIREZ, Master Sergeant (Retired), United States Army, age 89, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Joe was born August 8, 1931 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas to Elias Ramirez and Isabel Ayala Ramirez. He was their 12th child.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Frank Ramirez; first wife Lupe M. Ramirez; sisters: Rosa R. Partida, Guadalupe R. Rodriguez, Cruz R. Perez, Dora R. Sanchez, Olivia R. Mejias, Flavia R. Hernandez, Olga R. Gallegos, Conception R. Ramon, Acacia R. Fuentez and brother Elias Valentine Ramirez, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Silvia Ramirez; his children: Joe Elias Ramirez, Jr (Terry), Rossana R. Bobbitt (Brian), Rochelle R. Duplechian, Angela McPherson (David); grandchildren: Joe Elias Ramirez III, Jason Ramirez (Danabra), Jillian Ramirez, Jessica Crawford, Mia Ramirez, Brittany R. Salazar (Ricky), Mariah D. Quebodeaux (Jamie), Michael Lee Duplechian, II, Jesse Ramirez (Xylia), Cody Bell, Julia Bowden, James McPherson, Jacob McPherson, Phoebe McPherson; great-grandchildren: Julius Elias Ramirez Salazar -The Little Trooper, Liam Crawford, Ryan Crawford, Alayana Escalanti and POW brother Elliott Sortillo (Sandy).
He was a native of Houston, Texas, graduated from Sam Houston High School in January of 1950 and joined the United States Army at the age of 18. After attending Basic Training and Sniper School, he deployed to Korea with the 1st Cavalry Division in support of the United Nations Forces fighting in the Pusan Perimeter against North Korean Military Forces. On November 5, 1950, during the Battle of Unsan, he was shot five times and was captured by Chinese Communist Forces which had recently entered the war. He was held captive for 33 months and 1 day in Pyoktong, North Korea, Camp 5. He was repatriated in September of 1953 and was discharged from active duty, but re-enlisted in December of 1953. He served in the United States Army for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in August of 1971. Upon retirement from the Army, he returned to Houston where he worked as an optician for 26 years, retiring in 1997.
He was married to Lupe Mejias in 1954 and had four children: Joe Elias Ramirez, Jr., Rossana R. Bobbitt, Frank Ramirez and Rochelle R. Duplechian. He remarried in 1984 to Maria S. Naranjo.
His numerous military awards include The Bronze Star, The Purple Heart (5 Oak Leaf Clusters), The Army Commendation Medal, The Prisoner of War Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, The Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Infantry Badge.
The organizations to which he belonged are the American Legion Post 472, Disabled American Vets, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Ex-Prisoners of War, Korean War Veterans Association, Inc., AARP, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 8th Cavalry Regiment Association and the Combat Infantrymen's Association.
Pallbearers: American Legion Post 472 Color Guard.
