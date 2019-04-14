Joe Dell Euresti

1937-2019

Joe Dell Euresti, 81, died on Friday, April 5th , 2019, after a brief illness. He was born to Joel and Manuela (Delgado) Euresti on September 15, 1937, in Houston, Texas. After his mother's death in 1946 he lived in DePelchin Faith Home until he graduated from Reagan High School. Joe remained a part of DePelchin Home through the years helping to promote charity events and fundraisers until his death. After working as a Junior Director at Pine Tree Camp, the summer camp for DePelchin Home, as a teenager he became the Camp Director between 1962 and 1968 and was known lovingly as "Papa Joe."

In 1962 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Houston in Health, Safety and Physical Education with minors in Science and Math. He was a member of Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity, Cougar Guard, and the Sphere's Club and won first place for supporting actor in the Frontier Fiesta production of "Rebel." Joe received a master's degree in industrial education from Prairie View A&M and went on to become a Doctoral Candidate at Texas A&M and a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Joe joined the Houston Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1968, chaired several committees and was the recipient of "Key Man Award." The friendships he made there have lasted a lifetime.

Joe's lifelong dream was to be an educator and world traveler. He succeeded at both. As an Educator he was a teacher and coach; teaching at Lamar High School, St. Thomas High School, Reagan High School, Sam Houston High School, Waltrip High School and George Washington Junior High School.

Joe believed membership in professional and civic organizations was a must, preparing people for the future. He wrote, "My life's profession was devoted towards working with individuals. I was constantly striving for a better understanding of life and of my fellow beings."

Joe was known as a happy man, always fun to be around, dancing his way into the room. He loved to dance and had learned to call Square Dancing in his youth. Since his retirement he became the world traveler that he always dreamed of, enjoying trips to Scotland, Spain, Italy, England, Ireland, Las Vegas, and to golf tournaments everywhere. Golf was one of his greatest passions and he was very proud of his four "holes-in-one."

Joe was loved and well respected and will truly be missed by all who ever knew him. He will be remembered. He once said, "Memories are better than dreams" and he has left us with many happy memories.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Noel. He is survived by sisters Tillie (Wayne) Wiedemann and Velia "Dale" Barker, his nieces Windy McMichael and Denise (Robert) Meek, nephew Michael Wiedemann, and many friends.

The Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pat H. Foley & Co., 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, Texas 77018 713-869-6261

Memorial contributions may be made online or by mail to DePelchin Children's Center, 4950 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77007 Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary