Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Joe King
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Joe W. King, Jr.
1924-2019
On March 27, Joe W. King passed away unexpectedly. Known as Uncle Joe to many, he served proudly, honorably, and heroically as an Army Combat Medic during World War II in the European Theater of Operation. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Karyl Ellen Mack, and is survived by his devoted and loving stepson, W.K. (Speedy) Gonzalez, and his devoted and loving niece, Tanya Jo Christopher Greenwood. Throughout his life, Joe was admired and loved by all who knew him for his intellect, his warmth, sense of humor, and for the kindness in his heart. Until the very end, Uncle Joe enjoyed keeping up with local and world news and was always ready to share the stories of his life, whether they reflected on his youth in Cleveland, Texas, his marvelous travels with Karyl Ellen, or his adventures during the war. He was a man who brightened the lives of everyone who came in contact with him. He will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home with Services beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019
