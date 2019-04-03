Home

Joe Bolin
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
West University Baptist Church
6218 Auden Street
Houston, TX
Joseph Leonard "Joe" Bolin, formerly of West University, Texas, passed away on Sunday evening, just as the sun set, on the 31st of March 31 2019. He was 75 years of age.
A lifelong Houstonian, Joe was a graduate of Cy-Fair High School and attended The University of Houston. He was the owner and founder of BR Brick and Stone, a commercial construction company, which he started in the mid-70s and is still thriving. He took great pride in his work, in his business, and in his integrity and many of his employees have been with him since the founding.
He is survived by his wife Terri; his son, Brannan; and his daughters, Kelly and Courtney. He is also survived by his siblings, Laurie, Rita and Cecil.
He was a lover of the outdoors and of nature and he was an avid fisherman, traveling the world for the best catch.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 5th of April, at West University Baptist Church; 6218 Auden Street in Houston, where Roger Patterson, Senior Pastor, will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Fowler Chapel.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX, 77030; and/or to West University Baptist Church, 6218 Auden St., Houston, TX, 77005.
He was a wonderful husband to Terri for almost 30 years and a role model to his children of what a "mind over matter" life can achieve. He and his humor, delivered with a smile, will be greatly missed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
