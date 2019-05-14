Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows
3006 Kashmere St
Houston, TX
Joe Manriquez Obituary
Joe Manriquez
1954-2019
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Joe Manriquez, husband, father, son, and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 64 years. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Gloria and his children, Reuben Jr. and Lisa, his 3 grandchildren: Ariana, Olivia, and Joel, his siblings: Dolores, Delia, Connie, Martin, Gloria, Mary, David, Aletha, Julie, and Elizabeth, and nephews and nieces.
Joe was predeceased by his parents: Diego and Olga S. Manriquez and brother Diego "Buddy" Manriquez.
Visitation: Tue May 14, 2019, 5p-9p
Rosary: 7p at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass: Wed May 15, 2019 at 11a at Our Lady of Sorrows, 3006 Kashmere St, Houston, TX 77026.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2019
