|
|
Joe Manriquez
1954-2019
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Joe Manriquez, husband, father, son, and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 64 years. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Gloria and his children, Reuben Jr. and Lisa, his 3 grandchildren: Ariana, Olivia, and Joel, his siblings: Dolores, Delia, Connie, Martin, Gloria, Mary, David, Aletha, Julie, and Elizabeth, and nephews and nieces.
Joe was predeceased by his parents: Diego and Olga S. Manriquez and brother Diego "Buddy" Manriquez.
Visitation: Tue May 14, 2019, 5p-9p
Rosary: 7p at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass: Wed May 15, 2019 at 11a at Our Lady of Sorrows, 3006 Kashmere St, Houston, TX 77026.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2019