Joe Terry Rye

1938-2020

Joe Terry Rye, born on July 24, 1938, went to Heaven on June 12, 2020. He is now free of suffering, safely home in the arms of his Savior. Joe was a survivor and fought to the end to live his best life. It was never in his nature to give up.

We will celebrate Joe's life in The Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville, TX on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. before his service. Interment will follow the service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery on the premises.

The family requests that contributions in Joe's memory be made to Great Hills Baptist Church, 10500 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759.



