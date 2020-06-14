Joe Rye
1938 - 2020
Joe Terry Rye
1938-2020
Joe Terry Rye, born on July 24, 1938, went to Heaven on June 12, 2020. He is now free of suffering, safely home in the arms of his Savior. Joe was a survivor and fought to the end to live his best life. It was never in his nature to give up.
We will celebrate Joe's life in The Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville, TX on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. before his service. Interment will follow the service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery on the premises.
The family requests that contributions in Joe's memory be made to Great Hills Baptist Church, 10500 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
02:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
