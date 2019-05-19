Joe Neal Shirey

1929-2019

Joe Neal Shirey passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital Memorial City. He was born on February 1, 1929 in El Dorado, Arkansas. He is survived by his wife Sallie of 69 years; his sister Varnease, his children David (wife Debra), Melinda (fiancé Nathan) and Joe Richard; as well as, his grandchildren Paul, Rachel (husband Gavin) and great grandchildren Elena and Amelia.

Joe recently celebrated his 90th birthday and shared the day with his family. He was a graduate of El Dorado High School and earned his B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Arkansas. He worked 35 years for United Gas Pipeline as Manager in the Right of Way Acquisitions department. He served his country in two branches of the armed forces – 3 years in the Navy and 8.5 years in the Army Reserve where he attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

The joys of his life were his wife and family along with hunting, playing bridge and participating in various church related volunteer activities. He was a member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. He will be buried at the Houston National Memorial Cemetery following a military honor service.