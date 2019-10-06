|
|
Joe Frank Spradling
1933-2019
Joe Frank Spradling, 86, went to heaven on October 3, 2019. Survived by loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Melba Hurlbut Spradling; son Joe and wife Janet, daughter Cindy and husband Paul Baker; grandchildren Joshua Spradling and wife Sarah, Jessica and husband Matthew Crandall, Will McCloskey, and Kimberley McCloskey; great grandchildren Micah Spradling, Bennett Crandall and Stella Crandall. Preceded in death by parents W.A. and Alma Spradling and sister Dorothy Heinz.
Joe was a lifetime car enthusiast, an avid deer hunter, a U of H graduate ('64), a Mason, and a member of Memorial Baptist Church for 69 years, where he was also a deacon.
Visitation Sunday, October 6, 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home Champions. Funeral Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Baptist Church, 22333 Kuykendahl Rd. Burial immediately following at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019