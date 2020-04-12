|
Joe DeLay Taylor
1916-2020
Joe DeLay Taylor, of Fort Worth and Houston, Texas passed away April 2, 2020, two weeks before his 104th birthday. He was born on April 16, 1916 in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Joe attended Texarkana College and the University of Illinois, where he graduated with a law degree, L.L.B., in 1941. He was admitted to practice law by the State Bar of Illinois in 1941, and by the State Bar of Texas in 1970. While at Texarkana College he was a cheerleader, and at the University of Illinois he was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity, and served as President of his chapter. He married Wynama Williams Taylor on July 20, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Joe joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1942, attended and graduated from pilot training, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. While he qualified in most of the aircraft of that era, he primarily flew the C-47 transport aircraft. Sent overseas in 1943, he was a pilot in Project 7, a mission to supply American, Chinese and British troops fighting against Imperial Japan in China, Burma and India. He was stationed at Dum Dum Air Base in Calcutta, India (later Calcutta International Airport). He rotated back to the United States in December, 1944 upon completing his Project 7 deployment, and was assigned to Love Field in Dallas, then a military airfield, beginning in January, 1945. It was in Dallas that he met his beloved Wye, to whom he was married for nearly 70 years.
As a law school graduate and member of the Bar, Joe began trying courts martial in 1945, and he served in various capacities in the Air Force Judge Advocate General's corps until his retirement from the Air Force on February 1, 1970. During his Air Force career he was regularly promoted, attaining the rank of Colonel by 1959. He served at many duty stations, including the Pentagon for four years, and bases in Maryland, Hawaii, Texas, South Carolina, Germany, and Alabama. Upon retiring from the Air Force in 1970, Joe began practicing law in Fort Worth, Texas.
Joe was a member of the State Bar of Texas, Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth, the Air Force Retired Judge Advocates Association, and the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Arkansas, F&AM. An avid golfer during much of his life, he also enjoyed travel, the Dallas Cowboys, driving his tractor on his Wise County property, raising pecan trees, battling squirrels, playing bridge, and spending time with friends and with family. Joe was a lifelong lover of dogs, and he made great Irish coffee.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Wye Taylor; his parents, Roy Abner Taylor and Bessie DeLay Taylor; his sister, Elizabeth Taylor Hopkins; and his brother, Roy Wilson Taylor.
He is survived by his son, Lt. Col. Lawrence J. Taylor (USAF – Ret.) and daughter-in-law, Shelley Taylor of Laughlin, Nevada; son, Thomas W. Taylor and daughter-in-law, Leah Taylor of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Mary Beth Taylor of New York City; nieces and nephews, Valerie Taylor Studebaker of Sacramento, California, Gwenda Taylor Murray of San Rafael, California, Derek Roy Taylor of Lafayette, California, Marileon Jerden of Lubbock, Texas, Jane Hopkins of Texarkana, Texas, Richard Hopkins of Texarkana, Arkansas, Gladys Lilly of Spring, Texas, Stan Williams, Steve Williams and Shirley Williams Slimp, all of Denton County, Texas, Sylvia Sumner of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Monte Sumner of Fort Worth, Texas.
The family would like to thank all those who filled the final two years of Joe's life with joy, especially the other residents of Belmont Village, who shared many meals and happy activities with him. Additionally, the Belmont staff and the caregivers from Evergreen Private Care listened to his stories, sang with him, and helped in his care.
Joe will be interred at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Because of COVID-19 a memorial service will be set at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020