1938 - 2020
Joe Tom Davis
Joe Tom Davis, 81, of El Campo, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born in Smiley, Texas on July 7, 1938 to the late H.C. and Lorene Smith Davis. Joe Tom served in the U.S. Navy and was a history professor at Wharton County Junior College.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hastedt Davis of El Campo; children, Stephanie Menefee Rasmussen, Thornton Menefee and Sarah Menefee Parish; seven grandchildren and brother, Cecil Davis.
Joe Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Davis Bonnot.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
