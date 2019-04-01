Joe Toman

1939-2019

Joseph James Toman was born on August 8, 1939 in Wharton, Texas to Joseph James Toman, Sr. and Dorothy Eve Verrett Toman. Joe moved to Houston when he was five years old and then to Katy in 1995. He began working for Allstate Insurance Company in 1970, which began a small dynasty of two sons, three brothers, one daughter, and two nephews to follow in his footsteps.

Joe was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo mainly serving on the Calf Scramble Committee. He was also a lifetime member of the Houston Farm and Ranch Club. Joe was a kind and gentle man and he will be missed by many.

Joseph James Toman passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Katy, Texas, at the age of 79 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat (nee Gatlin); son, Rick and his wife Debbie; daughter, Beth and her husband John; five grandchildren, Patsy and her husband Abe, Paige and her husband Darin, Jake, Madison, and TJ; and two great grandchildren, Levi and Aliza. He is also survived by three brothers, Frank and his wife Barbara, Jim and his wife Debbie, and Rene and his wife Rose; sisters, Jan and her husband Don and Marilyn and her husband Denis; and leaves many nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his son, Tommy (TJ); his mother, Dorothy; and his father, Joe Sr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday with Deacon Don Kish reciting. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Martins Emeh, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, with Deacon Don Kish officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to , 12625 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, Texas 77477, www.texgulf.wish.org.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019