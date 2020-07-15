1/1
Joe Trapolino Jr.
1941 - 2020
Joe L. Trapolino, Jr.
1941-2020
January 5, 1941 -
July 11, 2020
Joe Trapolino, Jr. passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Joe L. Trapolino, Sr, his sister Roseann Johnson, his beloved daughter, Jennifer and stepson Harry McClain.
He is survived by his loving wife Patti Trapolino of 40 years, his son Joe L. Trapolino III, his grandson Matthew Trapolino along with his stepsons Andy Posey, Ian McClain, step grandchildren, Daniel Posey, Patrick Posey, and Danny Posey and Michael Knapp. His sister, Sandra Ballases and her husband Mike also survive him as well as numerous nieces, nephews. Joe and Patti's loving pets Fifi and Pierre, who were always at his side, also survive Joe.
After graduating from the University of Houston with BBA in accounting Joe began his career with Global American Steel before creating Storage and Processors at the Port of Houston as Owner, President and CEO. Joe had a grand long and prosperous career. His employees were his second family and the friendships have remained throughout the years.
After retirement his second venture was partnering with Patti in real estate which they enjoyed until his death.
Joe's kind heart and generosity to so many who were in need will always be remembered and cherished.
Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to M D Anderson or a charity of your choice.
Memorial service for Joe will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church on Thursday morning July 16, 2020 at 10 am. 1801 Sage Rd Houston, TX 77056. Due to Covid-19 masks are required.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
