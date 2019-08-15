|
Joe Boyd (Sluggo)
Williams
1940-2019
Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, Sluggo went home to his Lord, peacefully in his sleep at home in Spring, TX after a two year battle with cancer Joe is 78 years old, born November 12, 1940, the Son of Joe Bart (Cotton) Williams and Marjorie Florence Davies. Joe was a native Houstonian, born in the original St. Joseph Hospital in Houston.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Stateroom at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral service will be officiated by Fr. Stan Gerber on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Timothy Anglican Church, 6819 Louetta Road, Spring, Texas 77379 with a reception immediately following. The committal service will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com for full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019