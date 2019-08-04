|
|
Joel Dean Pelham
1933-2019
Surrounded by family, JOEL DEAN PELHAM passed away peacefully of natural causes at his Conroe home on July 29, 2019. He was born in Groesbeck, Texas on July 16, 1933, and was preceded in death by his father Elra Alton Pelham, mother Louise Campbell Pelham, sisters Darlene Fisher and Alta Pelham and brother Gerald Pelham. Married in 1962, he is survived by wife Jackie Pelham, children Linda Jones, Angela Fenton and Joel Pelham, Jr., and grandchildren Jake Fenton, Carlie Fenton Dziki, Hailey Pelham, Hunter Pelham and many cousins, etc.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019