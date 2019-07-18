Joel Austin Poole

1961-2019

Joel Austin Poole, born in Beaumont, Texas on November 4, 1961, passed away on July 15, 2019 following a brief illness.

Joey was a beloved father, partner, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to so many.

He was known to his family and friends as a wonderful cook who would try to feed everyone in sight.

Joey was always the best dancer at any party and no one was a better Texas two stepper!

His amazing sense of humor will live on in the many hilarious stories, jokes and pranks for which he was so well known.

For 15 years Joey was a fixture at Ibiza Food and Wine Bar. At that post he made countless friends with both co-workers and patrons. He loved being part of the Ibiza team.

He will forever be cherished and missed by his son Jordan Poole and daughter-in-law Lauren, son Jacob Poole, loving and dedicated partner Keith Preston, sister Suzy Poole Haws, brother Brad Poole and sister-in-law Martha, brother Terry Poole and sister-in-law Tara, grandson Carter Poole, his eleven nieces and nephews to whom he will always be "Jojo," as well as his beloved Aunt Sandra White, Carol Butler and family, a large and loving extended family and countless friends.

Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Virgie Mae Poole and his oldest brother Larry Bryan Poole.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at the Lounge Next Door at Ibiza, 2450 Louisiana Houston,Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019