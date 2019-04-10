Dr. Joel Earl Reed

1925-2019

Dr. Joel Earl Reed

October 10, 1925 –

April 7, 2019

Joel was a veteran of World War II (Enlisted, US Navy) and the Korean War (Major, US Air Force) He was a graduate of Ursinus College and Northwestern University Medical School.

He was a founding member of Diagnostic Clinic of Houston and was the Chief Pulmonologist at hospitals in the Medical Center. At age 70, Joel "retired" and for the next 24 years volunteered as a physician at the Interfaith Community Clinic. For 70 years Joel loved, cared for and served his patients. He often said, "If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life."

In 1947 he married Jeanne Vogel, a nursing student at Northwestern. The marriage lasted 60 years, 107 days until her passing in April 2008. Faith in God guided his life and his marriage. "Faith has been a steering wheel for my life. It was guided by God, by love."

Joel is survived by all five children, Caryl and husband Al Reese, Ann and husband Rick Hopkinson, Joel III and wife Laurel, Mary and husband Bill Jones and John and wife Lisa, plus twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

The family suggests the following or your favorite charities:

Interfaith Community Clinic, 101 Pine Manor Drive, Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

The Jeanne V Reed Charitable Foundation, 27 Baronial Circle, The Woodlands, Texas 77382

A celebration service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 3801 South Panther Creek, The Woodlands, Texas 77381, 281-367-7016. A visitation/reception at the church will follow immediately after the service. A private family interment will precede the celebration service. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary