1/1
Joel "J.R." Sanchez
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel "J.R." Sanchez
1971-2020
Joel "J.R." Rafael Sanchez, 49, of Katy passed away on September 01, 2020.
Joel was born to Lupe and Ramiro Sanchez in 1971. Joel attended C.E. King High School.
He was a loving and devoted husband and father and he valued family above all else. For the last 15 years he was a loyal employee and manager with Academy Sports and Outdoors in Katy, Texas. He loved to fish, kayak and volunteer for his children's school band whenever possible.
He is preceded in death by his brother Leandro "Junior" Sanchez.
He is survived by his loving wife Dolly and 4 beautiful children,
Anthony Joel Sanchez, Jacob Ramiro Sanchez, Liliana Alexis Sanchez and Paula Elizabeth Sanchez, his parents Lupe and Ramiro Sanchez and his sister Cynthia Medellin.
The pallbearers that will be honoring the family with their services are Carlo Medellin, Cody Vela, Aaron Salinas, Seth Chamberlain, Stephen Sistos, Mario Rodriguez, Edward Maldonado and John Thomas.
Committal services will be held on Saturday 09/19 at 11:00 am at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Committal
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved