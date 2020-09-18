Joel "J.R." Sanchez1971-2020Joel "J.R." Rafael Sanchez, 49, of Katy passed away on September 01, 2020.Joel was born to Lupe and Ramiro Sanchez in 1971. Joel attended C.E. King High School.He was a loving and devoted husband and father and he valued family above all else. For the last 15 years he was a loyal employee and manager with Academy Sports and Outdoors in Katy, Texas. He loved to fish, kayak and volunteer for his children's school band whenever possible.He is preceded in death by his brother Leandro "Junior" Sanchez.He is survived by his loving wife Dolly and 4 beautiful children,Anthony Joel Sanchez, Jacob Ramiro Sanchez, Liliana Alexis Sanchez and Paula Elizabeth Sanchez, his parents Lupe and Ramiro Sanchez and his sister Cynthia Medellin.The pallbearers that will be honoring the family with their services are Carlo Medellin, Cody Vela, Aaron Salinas, Seth Chamberlain, Stephen Sistos, Mario Rodriguez, Edward Maldonado and John Thomas.Committal services will be held on Saturday 09/19 at 11:00 am at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.