Joel Patrick Tunello1959-2020Joel Patrick Tunello, 61 years old passed away on October 22, 2020 in League City, Texas. He was born October 7, 1959 in Birmingham, Alabama to Rudolph Carlo Tunello and Joanne Burnley. He is survived by his brother, Ricky Lynn Tunello, son Joseph Mitchell Tunello, nephew Dustin Tunello, niece, O'Reza Tunello and grandnephews, Isaiah Rudolph Tunello and Elijah Oliver Patrick Tunello and numerous family members and friends.When his nation called, Joel answered by joining the United States Navy. He worked in the Department of Defense-DCMA in Denver, Colorado. He had a passion for Harley Davidson, Native American collection and Snoopy Collections. He loved to be spending most of his time surrounded by his family.A memorial will be held on October 28, 2020 at 5pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd. Webster, TX 77598.In lieu of flowers those wishing to make donation in Joel's honor and memory, the family requested to bring a Snoopy plush toy. It will be donated to children's/charity. This will serve as a living legacy of how Joel always made sure to bring happiness to others.