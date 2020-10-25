1/
Joel Tunello
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Patrick Tunello
1959-2020
Joel Patrick Tunello, 61 years old passed away on October 22, 2020 in League City, Texas. He was born October 7, 1959 in Birmingham, Alabama to Rudolph Carlo Tunello and Joanne Burnley. He is survived by his brother, Ricky Lynn Tunello, son Joseph Mitchell Tunello, nephew Dustin Tunello, niece, O'Reza Tunello and grandnephews, Isaiah Rudolph Tunello and Elijah Oliver Patrick Tunello and numerous family members and friends.
When his nation called, Joel answered by joining the United States Navy. He worked in the Department of Defense-DCMA in Denver, Colorado. He had a passion for Harley Davidson, Native American collection and Snoopy Collections. He loved to be spending most of his time surrounded by his family.
A memorial will be held on October 28, 2020 at 5pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd. Webster, TX 77598.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to make donation in Joel's honor and memory, the family requested to bring a Snoopy plush toy. It will be donated to children's/charity. This will serve as a living legacy of how Joel always made sure to bring happiness to others.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Crowder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved