Johanna Golemon

1931-2020

Johanna was born and raised in Texas. She married James Burnette and later married Harry Golemon. She departed this life and was welcomed by angels Into the Kingdom of Heaven at the on October 25th, at the age of 89.

Johanna was a devoted Mother and a former top super model in Houston during the 1950's through the early 1970's. She modeled for Isabell Gerhart's River Oaks store, Neiman Marcus, Saks 5th Avenue, Sakowitz, and Battelsteins. Her God given beauty would been seen in the newspapers and on the billboards. She was on the television program "Fashion in Motion." Johanna also taught modeling in one of the business schools in the Houston area.

She is survived by her son James Burnette Jr., her devoted sister Mickie Winborn and her step sons Larry, Jonathan and Harry Golemon Jr.

Johanna is loved and will be greatly missed. We are grateful that she believed and received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and will be with Him and all of God's children forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store