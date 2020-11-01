1/1
Johanna Golemon
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johanna Golemon
1931-2020
Johanna was born and raised in Texas. She married James Burnette and later married Harry Golemon. She departed this life and was welcomed by angels Into the Kingdom of Heaven at the on October 25th, at the age of 89.
Johanna was a devoted Mother and a former top super model in Houston during the 1950's through the early 1970's. She modeled for Isabell Gerhart's River Oaks store, Neiman Marcus, Saks 5th Avenue, Sakowitz, and Battelsteins. Her God given beauty would been seen in the newspapers and on the billboards. She was on the television program "Fashion in Motion." Johanna also taught modeling in one of the business schools in the Houston area.
She is survived by her son James Burnette Jr., her devoted sister Mickie Winborn and her step sons Larry, Jonathan and Harry Golemon Jr.
Johanna is loved and will be greatly missed. We are grateful that she believed and received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and will be with Him and all of God's children forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved