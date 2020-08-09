1/1
Johanna H. Williamson passed away July 20, 2020. Born in Klettwitz, Germany, in 1927, Johanna grew up during the war, escaped from Communist East Germany in 1949 and moved to New York City. There she met her late husband, William Williamson. Johanna lived in Winnetka, Illinois, and later moved to Houston Texas. She had a 25-year career in designer sportswear at Saks Fifth Avenue. Johanna was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal church and part of the OPUS and blanket ladies' groups. Johanna is survived by her son, Tom, of Durango, Colorado, her daughter, Victoria, and son-in-law Richard Loeb of Houston, and her beloved granddaughter, Clara, a violist, in London. Johanna's positive spirit powered her through her days, often ending conversations with one word: "onward". Due to the pandemic, a small private interment will occur at Forest Park Westheimer, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 2, 2020
What a wonderful lady. She was a dear member of our Faith in Literature book group at church. I enjoyed giving her rides to our meetings and excursions to the art museum. I have missed her contributions to our book discussions but remember her wisdom from our conversations. I know how much she loved her granddaughter. She was so proud of her and loved her family so
much.
Camille Powell
Friend
