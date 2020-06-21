John Alaniz, M.D.
1944-2020
John Alaniz, 75, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 11th in Spring, TX from complications of Alzheimer's.
John was born and raised in Houston on June 24th, 1944 to Elisia and Fileman Alaniz. He graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1961. In 1963 he joined the army, serving as a medical technician in Germany. He earned his BS from Houston Baptist University in 1969, graduated from the Baylor College of Medicine in 1975, and upon the completion of his residency, he went into private practice in the Houston Northwest Medical Center as an OBGYN until his retirement in 2015.
John loved boating, skiing, traveling, his house in the hill country, and most of all loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, of 43 years, and children, Charles Wuensche and wife Sharon, Jenifer Nash and husband John, and Christina Alaniz. He is also survived by his siblings, Philip Alaniz and wife Margie, Judith Alaniz, Cecilia Kalich, and Emilia Bank, as well as by his grandchildren Brian Shortt and Avery Nash.
The family will hold a private memorial service in the future. If you would like to make a donation in John's honor, please consider the Alzheimer's Association.
1944-2020
John Alaniz, 75, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 11th in Spring, TX from complications of Alzheimer's.
John was born and raised in Houston on June 24th, 1944 to Elisia and Fileman Alaniz. He graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1961. In 1963 he joined the army, serving as a medical technician in Germany. He earned his BS from Houston Baptist University in 1969, graduated from the Baylor College of Medicine in 1975, and upon the completion of his residency, he went into private practice in the Houston Northwest Medical Center as an OBGYN until his retirement in 2015.
John loved boating, skiing, traveling, his house in the hill country, and most of all loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, of 43 years, and children, Charles Wuensche and wife Sharon, Jenifer Nash and husband John, and Christina Alaniz. He is also survived by his siblings, Philip Alaniz and wife Margie, Judith Alaniz, Cecilia Kalich, and Emilia Bank, as well as by his grandchildren Brian Shortt and Avery Nash.
The family will hold a private memorial service in the future. If you would like to make a donation in John's honor, please consider the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.