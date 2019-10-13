|
|
John R. Ames
1941-2019
JOHN R. AMES, 78, died October 7, 2019. Born June 3, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, he moved to Houston with his family in 1946. John was a graduate of Lamar High School and University of Oklahoma. He was predeceased by his parents, Curtis B. Ames and Florence Mead Ames, and his brother Richard C. Ames. John is survived by his wife Carol, brothers Steve Ames and Doug Ames, and wife Amy, sister Honey Ames Ashworth, daughter Kristen Ames Lovelace, and husband Mark, son John R. Ames, Jr., and wife Nicha, and several nieces and nephews. He spent his life outdoors fishing, hunting, building, and creating spaces that harbored special memories for the people he loved. John had a wicked sense of humor and very big heart and will be missed by his many, many friends and family. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer, on Saturday, October 26, at 1:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 12:30. Rev. Katie Montgomery Mears and David Long will officiate. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to Nora's Home, 8300 El Rio Street, Houston, Texas 77054, www.norashome.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019