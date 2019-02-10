|
|
John W. (Chip)
Anderson
1966-2019
John W. (Chip) Anderson died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Galveston, Texas on January 30, 2019 at the age of 52. He is survived by his parents, John B. and Doris M. Anderson, sister, Heather Anderson McKeown, nieces, Kate and Evie McKeown, nephew, Will McKeown and his aunt and uncle George and Deborah Anderson.
John was born on March 21, 1966 in Saraland, Alabama, but lived most of his adult life in Houston. He graduated from Bellaire High school in 1984, where he played baseball, and attended the University of Texas upon graduation.
John was a kind and loving person who enjoyed biking, golfing and spending time with family.
There will be a private service for the family.
Condolences may be sent to John and Doris Anderson, 9172 Jamaica Beach, Galveston, Texas, 77554.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019