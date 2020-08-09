John "Johnny"

Nordean Attleson

1962-2020

"Who loves ya baby?"

John Attleson, age 58, died July 6, 2020 of cancer in Houston, TX. John was born January 23, 1962 to Alfred and Estefana (Martinez) Attleson in New Hampton, Iowa. When his family came to Houston, they became members of Zion Lutheran Church.

He was a hard working man, and spent over 35 years working for Staples.

John was always willing to help others in need. He loved to go fishing, camping, and taking road trips with the family. He was a dedicated husband, father, Grande (grandfather), son, brother, in-law, and friend.

John was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Attleson, step-father, Archie Ortiz, sister, Rosa Espinoza, and father-in-law, Francisco Rios.

John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Norma Attleson; his children John II, Erika and her significant other Ryan, Everett and his wife Julianna, and Amber; his grandchildren, Alexander, Aubrey, Ethan, and Natalie; his mother Estefena Ortiz; his siblings Cora Garrett and her husband Bobby, Mary Thurman and her husband Dennis, Erik Ortiz and his wife Alicia; his brother-in-law Rocky Espinoza; his mother-in-law Anita Rios; his sister-in-law Olga Rios and her husband Sandy Alverado; his brother-in-laws Guadalupe Rios and his wife Victoria, Juan Rios and his wife Martina, Benjamin Rios, and Reynaldo Rios and Lisa.

He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for John Attleson:

Viewing from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM. Prayer lead by Martina Rios at Santana Funeral Home.

5352 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77007

Graveside service lead by Pastor Mindy of Zion Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM at Brookside Cemetery.

13747 Eastex Freeway

Houston, TX 77039



