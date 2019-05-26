John Lee Aycock, Jr.

1943-2019

John Lee Aycock, Jr. passed away at the age of 75 on May 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Tampa, Florida on July 7, 1943 to parents John Lee Aycock, Sr. and Hattie Lucille Williams Aycock. He attended Mississippi State University and the University of Houston and obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. John was self-employed most of his working life. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and had a passion and love for sports, especially college football.

John is survived by his sisters Margie Aycock Purnell, Angela Aycock Palmer and husband Ron, his brother Charles Aycock and wife Margarita, and a host of nieces and nephews, as well grand nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Grand Chapel of Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home located at 13102 North Freeway Houston, Texas 77060 (281) 443-0063. A visitation will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with the service following immediately after. John will be laid to rest at Brookside Lauder Cemetery located at 13401 Eastex Freeway Houston, Texas 77039. (281) 449-6511 at 12:00 p.m. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary