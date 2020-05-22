Dr John B. Sapp Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John B. Sapp, Jr.
1940-2020
Dr. John B. Sapp, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas.
Please join us via Live Streaming on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Please visit www.slmortuary.com and click on the 'Obituaries' tab, the Live Streaming link will be placed within the obituary. For more information, please contact Sugar Land Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 21, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pricillia Jones
May 21, 2020
Junior was always kind when he visited us at my mother, his sister Gladys' house. We called him Junior and our grandfather John B. Sapp was called John B by all of us. On behalf of Daddy, Mama, Sandra, Jeffrey, Stanley, Nell and Hope who have passed, they are awaiting you. On behalf of Kenneth and myself, Ivory we will gather at the Jordan someday with the rest of you. Rest in peace, Junior.
Ivory Crampton
Family
May 21, 2020
Dr. Sapp will be greatly missed. He was an excellent Organic Chemistry Professor. He was such a calm and understanding professor. I had heard so much about him and took his class. This is so saddening. TSU Chemistry Department surely will not be the same. Am glad I was able to Thank you before your departure.
Rest on Dr. John Sapp.
OLADUNNI Oluwajoba
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved