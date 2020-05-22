Junior was always kind when he visited us at my mother, his sister Gladys' house. We called him Junior and our grandfather John B. Sapp was called John B by all of us. On behalf of Daddy, Mama, Sandra, Jeffrey, Stanley, Nell and Hope who have passed, they are awaiting you. On behalf of Kenneth and myself, Ivory we will gather at the Jordan someday with the rest of you. Rest in peace, Junior.

Ivory Crampton

Family